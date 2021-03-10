Venice residents love their musical groups.
And they have a variety to enjoy.
There's the Venice Symphony, Venice Concert Band, Venice Chorale, Venice Barbershop quartets and choruses.
There's also smaller bands like Bandana that plays classic rock; George DeJong and various friends who play Caribbean sound as easy as they play music from Herman’s Hermits - the group that Dejong was associated with for some 12 years as keyboardist.
And of course, the most famous musician in the area, Dick Hyman, a National Endowment for the Arts Jazz master in 2017, composer for more than 10 Woody Allen films, founder of several jazz festivals and featured performer on more than 100 albums.
Hyman has composed music for the San Jose and Cleveland Ballet and opera companies as well as films and CDs. Hyman turns 94 on March 8.
Jazz seems to be No. 1 among county residents. Not only is the Sarasota Jazz Club considered the most active such club in the U.S. with more than 80 concerts and events annually but Venice too has at least 10 major events - except during pandemics of course.
VENICE SYMPHONY
Far younger is the Venice Symphony which only dates to 1974 but in that time has come a long way under its various conductors.
Wes Schumacher was at the helm for probably the longest time and did a lot toward educating concert goers about symphonic music, preparing them to appreciate what was coming as the symphony has continued to improve over the years.
Current conductor Troy Quinn seems to be on a path for bigger things and is taking his Venice musicians onward and upward with virtual performances and such even during the pandemic.
Symphony concerts are always sellouts when there is no pandemic.
With three years until its 50th anniversary, the symphony is on an upward if bumpy road this season.
The Venice Symphony was incorporated in November 1974 when 56 area volunteer musicians joined together under the leadership of Hartley Haines, the director of music in the public schools at the time.
Originally, the orchestra played three concerts in the Venice High School auditorium with banks and subscribers covering the costs.
As operating costs increased and the musicians were compensated, and the Symphony began to charge for tickets.
Haines was replaced by Ernesto Epistola in 1983.
In 1989, Wesley John Schumacher took the director’s baton. He and Eric Watters went to area schools with a program teaching third graders about the instruments in the orchestra.
SCHOOL PROGRAMS
This became “Symphony in the Schools,” a program that now reaches third-graders in Sarasota County public and private schools and homeschooled students. The program culminates with students attending a symphony concert at the Venice Performing Arts Center.
In 1990, the Symphony offered its first Summer Music Camp, moved its concerts to the Church of the Nazarene in Venice and hired Jean Peters as executive director. She retired in 2012 and Doug Kerr took over as executive director, moving the Symphony into its first formal office space.
Schumacher retired in 2009. Violinist Kenneth Bowermeister was named music director/conductor. On Nov. 21, 2014, the Symphony moved its concerts to the Venice Performing Arts Center at Venice High School.
In 2016, Christine Kasten was named executive director. Bowermeister retired at the end of 2016 and Imre Palló, was hired as interim music director as the Venice Symphony began its search for a new permanent music director.
Seven finalists led the concerts during the 2018-19 season, leading to the choice of Quinn who began in 2019-2020
The symphony performs in the 1,070-seat Venice Performing Arts Hall constructed at a cost of $13 million along with the then new Venice High School in 2014.
CONCERT BAND
Also performing at the VPAC is the Venice Concert band which was founded in in 1977. Its greatest growth came under the baton of Bill Milner who was its leader from 1996 to the 2014-15 season when the band moved form the Vencie Community Center to the VPAC.
Milner led he band for that first season and then retired to be replaced by Bob Miller in 2016.
The band normally presents six concerts per year but like the symphony, canceled this present season because of the pandemic.
Also performing at the VPAC is the Venice Chorale which was formed in 2002 as a concert choir with some 60 singers.
Former Venice High School music director Steven Johns took over in 2010 to expand the choir and add an apprentice program and chamber choir.
Currently under the direction of Peter Madpak, who also is a music director at Venice Theatre, the chorale also has program for some 25 young people.
While not officially a “Venice” musical institution, the rock band Bandana is led by Tony “Butch” Gerace.
"WOOLY BULLY"
Gerace was the longtime singer with Sam the Sham & the Pharaohs with hits such as "Little Red Riding Hood" and "Wooly Bully" in 1965.
"Wooly Bully" was the best-selling single in 1965 and it was first to crack the British invasion that had become in 1964 with the arrival of the Beatles on U.S. soil.
