While the Gondolier celebrates 75 years, another Venice company is about halfway to that mark.
Freedom Boat Club began in 1989 as a way for folks to get on the water without having to purchase a boat, truck and other needs for day sailors.
The small Venice-based firm has quickly grown through three decades — now having 250 locations serving more than 55,000 members, it said in a news release.
“We are energized by the passion of our members and franchisees who are committed to building the largest and most diverse consumer base in boating by introducing the on-water lifestyle to the next generation and fostering a growing community of lifetime boaters,” Freedom Boat Club Network President Cecil Cohn said in the news release.
Freedom Boat Club’s 250th location, opening in spring 2021, is in Delran, New Jersey.
Freedom was named to Entrepreneur magazine’s first Top Growth Franchises list. That list noted the 150 companies “with the greatest positive franchise unit growth in North America over a three-year period.”
Freedom Boat Club is a division of Brunswick Corp. and is the world’s oldest and largest boat club.
John Giglio and Robert Daly negotiated to buy the enterprise in 2011, then Giglio bought Daly out in 2012 and became the sole president, according to its website.
“Daley retired in 2012, providing Giglio, 37, the opportunity to become owner of the million-dollar business whose headquarters have remained in Venice,” the website notes.
