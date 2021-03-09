Staff Report
PGT Innovations has a bit of a niche market that is an industry that is needed in areas where hurricanes might be a reality.
Almost 40 years old, the North Venice-based manufacturer began when Paul Hostetler and Rod Hershberger sketched an idea on a napkin.
It was of a vinyl porch enclosure.
About seven years later, it started manufacturing windows, according to its website. By 2006, its expansion led to it going public on the stock exchange.
It has about 3,500 workers and hundreds of products, it notes.
Its current president and CEO is Jeff Jackson.
“As we reflect on our history and 2020, we have so much to be thankful for and it’s time to celebrate our team,” Jackson said on its website.
He calls its team “professional and passionate people.”
“Over my tenure with the company — as both president and CEO, as well as a fellow team member, I’ve come to realize that we have the best teams in our industry,” Jackson said. “We will certainly never forget 20202 or our 40th anniversary, but I look forward to the future of PGT Innovations, which will include producing premium products that change the way people live while enhancing the lives of those who work here and those we serve.”
