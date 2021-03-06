Decades of work in journalism weren't enough for Don Blair, the renowned radio broadcaster who was on the USS Hornet when the astronauts of Apollo 11, the first moon landing, splashed down in the Pacific Ocean.
So he decided to try writing for the newspaper in his new hometown — the Venice Gondolier.
He came into the office one day with an idea — he wondered if we'd be interested in a series of stories about old cars. Given our demographics, the passion so many people here have about their first and/or favorite car and the chance to publish articles by the man so many considered the voice of the space program, I quickly said yes.
I was an 11-year-old kid when the moon landing occurred in 1969 and I knew the warm baritone of the man I would later learn had been the only radio correspondent assigned to the Hornet. If you followed the landing on the radio, you were listening to Don Blair.
I didn't know what he was going to write about cars but I wanted to read it and I was confident others would as well.
Don had actually already submitted a story months earlier about reconnecting with astronaut Edgar Mitchell, of Apollo 14, at the premiere of a movie featuring him that was debuting at the Sarasota Film Festival. But that appeared to be a one-time contribution — until he pitched his series about cars.
He ended up writing only four automobile stories over a period of months, but they covered 16 cars ranging from the famous — the first car he wrote about was the Oldsmobile — to the infamous — the DeLorean, the financing of which nearly landed its creator in jail — to the obscure — ever heard of the Graham-Paige?
Don found out about it and gave it a few paragraphs.
After he wrote about the Crosley, a descendant of the company's founder got in touch to say he'd enjoyed it. Perhaps you're familiar with the Powel Crosley Estate in Sarasota. That's the family property.
The stories were folksy and conversational but also well researched. And the same could be for the other pieces he wrote for us — on veterans affairs (Don served in the Army); on travel (a trip to Vietnam, and another story on being precluded from donating blood because of it); on his role in breaking the story of the release in 1981 of the 52 American hostages held by Iran; and, of course, about the space program.
Don wrote an article for us about the 40th anniversary of the moon landing in 2009 and another about attending a reunion celebrating it.
He was immensely proud of having broadcast five splashdowns, none more significant than that of Apollo 11. It figures prominently in his book, "Splashdown: NASA, the Navy and Space Flight Recovery," published in 2003.
The copy he gave me is inscribed: "To Bob Mudge, from famed author Don Blair."
Don died Dec. 8, 2018, at age 85. He's interred in Sarasota National Cemetery.
