If a few more roads had been built in this area 100 years ago, Venice might have been in southern Manatee County today.
Back then Manatee County was vast, extending to Charlotte Harbor and the Kissimmee River. Then as now the county seat was Bradenton, a lengthy and hazardous drive from parts south, former Sarasota County historian Jeff LaHurd said during a Sarasota Tiger Bay Club program.
When a study showed that more tax dollars flowed into Bradenton than flowed back out to what’s now Sarasota County, it fueled a movement to break off from Manatee.
“This was all about roads and bridges,” said John McCarthy, vice president of the Historic Spanish Point campus of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.
One of the first things county leaders did after taking office was to form a roads committee, he said.
And roads have been an issue ever since.
BYPASS ISSUES
Tamiami Trail, from Tampa to Miami, opened in 1928, rerouted slightly east in the Venice area from the original Trail, which ran through Eagle Point. Decades later a legal dispute would arise regarding the ownership of submerged lands along the former route.
The bypass was completed in 1966, the year before the Intracoastal Waterway was dedicated, diverting traffic around what was about to become the island of Venice.
Barely more than 20 years later, then-Mayor Harry Case was dispatched to the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) to urge the widening of U.S. 41 Business.
The Florida Department of Transportation agreed there was a need, but it would be another 12 years — 2001 — before the work would begin on the three-year, $68 million project.
In the meantime, the bypass underwent a widening from Center Road south to State Road 776 — and it was a disaster, marked by delays, poor communication and business closures.
The lesson learned there was to give the contractor for the U.S. 41 Business project financial incentives for timely completion. The work was finished early and the bonuses were collected.
All that was left was to widen the bypass to six lanes from Center Road north. The project was always high on the MPO’s list — never lower than No. 2 since the mid ’90s — a lack of funding caused a delay, during which the cost went up, causing a delay.
PIECE BY PIECE
Eventually, the suggestion of then-Venice Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO John Ryan to break the work into segments was accepted.
The first big piece to be done was the section from Bird Bay Drive to Gulf Coast Boulevard. Besides adding two lanes, the project, which began in late 2015, included bike lanes, sidewalks and drainage improvements.
The current project, completing the widening from Gulf Coast Boulevard to Center Road, began in the spring of 2019 and is scheduled for completion this spring.
It also includes bikes lanes, sidewalks and drainage improvements, among other upgrades.
The next road-widening project the city might tackle is to take Laurel Road from two to four lanes.
It’s a county road but the county has no current plans to widen it even as development in the area booms. A study done for the city shows it as dropping to an “F” level of service by 2030.
A study funded with mobility impact fees is underway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.