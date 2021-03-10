History buffs can have a field day just studying the 21 people who have served as the city's mayor.
Two of them were the first mayor three times.
One of them served seven terms, and another one served six, while four resigned and two consecutive ones died in office.
One was the youngest mayor in the state when he was elected, while another was over 80 the second time he became mayor.
Several had held other governmental positions, none so notable as the former Secret Service agent who guarded three presidents.
And one — just one — was a woman.
Here are some tidbits about each of them.
• Edward Worthington (1926-28, when he resigned): He was a first mayor twice, of the town and then the city of Venice, picked because he was a vice president of The Venice Company, the subsidiary the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers formed to sell lots. He and his wife owned the apartments that were the first home of Venice Hospital.
• James Blalock (1929-41): "Jim Tom" Blalock was the city's first elected mayor, serving six two-year terms (terms are three years now). He was an officer with the Venice-Nokomis Bank started by Dr. Fred Albee and formed the city's first insurance agency, Blalock Insurance.
• Clyde Higel (1942, 1946-47): He was a member of a family that had been in the area since the late 1800s. Elected in 1942, he resigned to join the Navy and then defeated the man who succeeded him after returning in 1946, serving one term.
• M. Cousins (1943-45): In city records Mitt Cousins almost exclusively used just his first initial. He was the grounds superintendent for the Kentucky Military Institute for 23 years. His daughter, Julia Cousins Laning, donated the money to create the facility that houses the city's archives.
• Louis Suter (1948-49): He owned the Venezia Hotel and would serve as the Venice postmaster after his term as mayor. To claim the office, he defeated Finn Caspersen, a Council member, who would donate the land for Caspersen Beach to the county.
• Frank Raeburn (1950-51): At 29, Raeburn was the state's youngest mayor when he took office. He operated a shoe-repair business and would later start a real estate agency.
• George Youngberg Sr. (1952-53): His first connection with the city was as the engineer tasked by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers with overseeing the city's development. He left, then returned in 1948 and went into banking. In addition to his term as mayor he served two terms in the Florida Legislature and wrote a book about the city, "Venice and the Venice Area," with W. Earl Aumann.
• James Kiernan (1954-57): He took office with a 25-point program for improving the city, proposing everything from a new layer of asphalt on Venice Avenue to a new fire and police station and a new City Hall.
• Smyth Brohard (1958-71): The city's longest-serving mayor, he was best known as the proprietor of Smitty's, the restaurant and tavern formerly at the southeast corner of Venice Avenue and U.S. 41 Business. During his tenure the city hired its first administrator — Paul Youngberg, George Youngberg Sr.'s son — lured the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus to Venice as its winter home and saw the construction of the Intracoastal Waterway. He was the first mayor to die in office.
• Thomas Humphris (1972-73): Foreshadowing later candidates' campaigns, he favored limiting growth and presided over the adoption of height and annexation ordinances. The Liverpool, England, native also died in office, about a year into his term.
• William McCracken (1974-75): A former financial consultant, he taught at Venice Elementary School for 10 years.
• Harry Case (1976-80, 1987-92): One of the city's most popular mayors, he was in office for the construction of the Venice Community Center and Higel Park and the conversion to a city-manager form of government during his first stint; and the construction of Fire Station No. 2 and the police station building on Ridgewood Avenue being taken over by Public Works and the renovation and expansion of City Hall during the second. Also, the original Waterford annexation occurred during his second tenure, a key to the expansion of Venice to the northeast.
• Frank Proctor (1981-83): He's the former Secret Service agent. He guarded FDR, Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower during his career. He sent a letter to new residents congratulating them for their "wise choice" in picking Venice, extolling its beaches, schools, churches … and drinking water, "produced by one of the most modern plants in the United States."
• Richard Louis (1984-86): He had been the city's airport director and the executive director of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce before being elected, and was a business owner as the proprietor of The Paper Clip, an office supply company.
• Kathy Schmidt Simpson (1992-93): The city's one and only female mayor, she got married while in office and resigned because her husband didn't want to live in Venice, which the city charter required her to do. She was a strong advocate of beach renourishment, which the Army Corps of Engineers committed to in a 50-year agreement.
• Merle Graser (1993-98): He had already had a distinguished career in banking with a long record of public service when he ran for mayor. The city's beaches underwent renourishment in 1994 and 1996, while he held office. He was known for taking a long vacation in the summer to indulge his love of sailing.
• Dean Calamaras (1998-2006): He had already served nine years as a Council member before running for mayor. He was in office when the Henry Ranch was annexed; it would be developed as the Venetian Golf & River Club and open the door to the creation of North Venice. He was also in office when Venice learned the role it had played in 9/11. He resigned partway through his third term as mayor to move to Georgia but later returned to the city.
• Fred Hammett (2006-07): He was appointed to the Council to fill a vacancy, was named to fill in as mayor after Calamaras' resignation and then was elected to a one-year term to get the election cycle back on track. He was an advocate for affordable housing, including the redevelopment of the former Grove Terrace community.
• Ed Martin (2007-10): He came to Venice after a career as a college professor in speech pathology; service in the U.S. Department of Education; and as head of three nonprofits serving people with disabilities. Like Humphris, he campaigned on a slower-growth platform.
• John Holic (2011-19): A former air traffic controller, he had a long career as a financial adviser before running for mayor. Among the city's accomplishments during his tenure as the first mayor to serve three full three-year terms was the passage of bond issues to fund the new public safety facility and downtown beautification project.
• Ron Feinsod (2019-today): He is one of the few mayors who's actually a Florida native, though of Coral Gables; he grew up in New Jersey. He's the only mayor to preside over virtual meetings, adopted as a way to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. The fire station/city hall project began during his first year in office and the city launched its own emergency medical services Oct. 1.
