Snake Island is a popular destination for boaters. It is just inside the Venice Jetty at a point where the Intracoastal Waterway turns east and then south around the island part of Venice.
Recently, Snake Island received an influx of sand from nearby dredging in the vicinity.
The Lyons Bay channel project managed by the West Coast Inland Navigation District involved removing sand deep in the channel.
“The work will close it in a bit and save some of the sand” from washing away, WCIND Executive Director Justin McBride said.
Lyons Bay is protected as an Outstanding Florida Water. Manatees occupy its bay regularly.
Snake Island is a popular boating spot throughout the year and is also known as the Snake Island Republic.
The island was much bigger in the 1960s and ‘70s, but has eroded over the years. It was last improved six years ago. McBride is hopeful the improvements will last for much of the next decade.
