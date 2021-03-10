Like many areas residents, Tervis is a transplant from the Midwest.
And like the Gondolier, it’s celebrating 75 years in business.
In 1946, Frank Cotter and G. Howlett Davis, engineers in Detroit, figured out how to create an insulated double-wall tumbler to help drinks maintain their temperature, and to keep cold beverages from sweating.
The company name “Tervis” comes from the last three letters of their last names. A video at Tervis.com notes the company could just have easily been called “Vister.”
The move to Florida is attributable to John C. Winslow, who purchased the rights to the plastic tumblers in the 1960s and relocated the company to Osprey, where his other manufacturing businesses were based.
One was the Winslow Liferaft Co., which sold aviation and marine life rafts to the public. It’s still in business.
Tervis’ tumblers often had a beach or outdoor theme and were a hit in the Sunshine State. But they remained a bit of a secret because of a limited product line and limited availability.
Today, however, Tervis products seem to be everywhere, whether you’re looking to buy them or you’re watching TV or a movie.
PERSONALIZED ITEMS
Several factors contributed to their growth in popularity.
Gone are the days when your choice was limited to the design on your tumblers. Today, you can get a mug, a tumbler in three sizes or a water bottle, all in plastic, as well as a wine glass, a tumbler or two types of water bottle, all in steel. Handles, lids and straws add to their utility.
Your ability to personalize your drinkware is practically unlimited. Since its first licensing agreement, with collegiate sports in 1995, Tervis has added deals with most professional sports, along with Disney, Harry Potter and more than 50 other brands.
Or you can take a basic tumbler and add your own message for a fee.
Finally, buying a Tervis is much easier than it used to be.
Besides the original Osprey company store, there are 16 Tervis stores around the country, including one in Las Vegas. Tervis sells its products online and they’re carried by major retailers.
The company recently put its North Venice property on the market, but as part of a downsizing of space only.
“When Tervis went remote due to COVID-19, we learned some valuable lessons,” Tervis President Rogan Donelly said in a news release. “Our team members proved to be efficient and productive working from home. And more importantly, they were happy.”
The plan is to buy two separate parcels, one for the office and one for a smaller manufacturing facility, both in Sarasota County.
