For more than 50 years, the Venice Area Audubon Society, a chapter of the national group, has taken under its wing the communities of Venice, Nokomis, Osprey, Englewood and North Port.
While the Venice Gondolier celebrates 75 years, the local Audubon Society is celebrating its 55 years.
The group also has experienced a growth spurt because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the new president Jack Foard. "The backyard is getting pretty interesting to people now."
For decades it has helped "promote an understanding of and interest in wildlife and the environment that supports it, and to foster the cause of conservation with emphasis on birds and their habitats," according to its website.
It has worked with Sarasota County Schools for field trips and also held its own birding walks and taken avian census counts.
It has leased the Venice Audubon Center in South Venice since 2002 — near the internationally known Venice Area Audubon Rookery which is open from dawn to dusk every day of the year.
"The Rookery island’s deep lake is small enough so that from the shaded pavilion benches you hardly need binoculars for a clear view of the birds," it states on the society's website.
Among the birds that can be seen are a variety of anhingas, egrets and herons — especially during the December-May nesting season.
"Nesting season is busy but the Rookery has avian visitors year round," the website states. "Alligators patrol the lake, keeping mammalian predators from preying on the island’s birds."
Recent construction does not appear to have had much effect on the Rookery's birding population, Foard said. He encourages birders to join the society.
"We have so many activities, it's easy for people to get involved and learn from experts and grow quickly into it," he said.
"I will take people out for a walk around the Rookery," he said. "I will make it real easy to slide into the organization and get them involved,"
For more information, visit www.veniceaudubon.org or call Jack Foard at 941-412-5917.
