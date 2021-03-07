People had lived in the area now called Venice for years before it acquired its name and, still later, a government.
Its first official status was as a town, incorporated in 1925.
In "Venice, Journey From Horse and Chaise," historian Janet Snyder Matthews writes that the Legislature left it up to Gov. John Martin to appoint the members of the first Council. Naturally, he picked officials of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, which was planning to develop the town.
Martin appointed Edward L. Worthington, a BLE vice president, the first mayor. He was joined by three Council members, one of whom was chosen as the president of the Council, which met in the Hotel Venice.
Not surprisingly, that's no longer how the city government is organized — nor where the Council meets, since the building is a senior-living facility.
CURRENT GOVERNANCE
Today, Venice has a city manager form of government, with the day-to-day administration of city affairs left in the hands of a city manager, who is one of three charter officers the Council has the power to hire and fire.
The other two are the city attorney, who is hired on a contract basis rather than as a full-time city employee, and the city clerk.
The switch to a city manager was made in 1976. Prior to that the top staff position was city administrator. The first one was Paul Youngberg, the son of a former mayor.
Dale Rieth was the administrator in 1976; he would then serve as city manager for 10 years.
The current city manager, Ed Lavallee, joined the city in 2012. His job is to carry out the policies set by the Council, which is the city's legislative body. It also sits as a quasi-judicial body in land-use matters and hears appeals from city boards that have decision-making authority.
Seats on the Council are designated by number but the members are elected at large by all the voters in the city. There are no districts.
Terms are three years, with the election held in November rather than December, as they used to be.
The move saved the city the cost of holding a stand-alone election each year and, as the elections now may coincide with state and national elections, may increase turnout.
More than 15,000 people voted in the lone Council race in 2020, a presidential election year. Fewer than 9,000 did in 2019, when three seats were open but there was nothing else on residents' ballots.
There are 10 departments under the city manager, including Development Services (planning), Finance and police and fire services.
