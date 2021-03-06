Venice is an area with more theaters per capita than New York City and an amazing array of cultural institutions major cities would covet.
No sooner had the pandemic started in 2020 than theater patrons were turning back their tickets ad donations to Venice Theatrer rather than asking for refunds.
That’s not unusual at Venice Theatre, the second best community theater in the U.S.
Loveland Center for the Developmentally Handicapped also was quickly on the receiving end. There would be no Loveland Follies at Venice Theatre because of the pandemic, but Loveland supporters continued their giving ways.
That’s life in Venice, which also has stunning art center with a huge cast of teachers covering virtually every art medium from pastels and water colors to ceramics and metal work
This city also boasts Venice Symphony, a professional symphony led by Troy Quinn who is on his way up the conductor ladder; Venice Concert Band, an active jazz club with some top performers in the field who live in the area; Venice Historical Society, Venice Museum & Archives, several restored structures such as the town’s historic train depot and the restored Lord-Higel House — as well as the restored Triangle Inn which houses the Venice Museum.
Opening in 2021 will be a circus train car museum honoring the years when this city was home to The Greatest Show on Earth, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.
Venice also is known as the Shark Tooth capital of the world because of its miles of Gulf Coast beach offering beach goers the chance to find fossil shark teeth in all sizes, shapes and even coloration plus fossilized horse teeth, other fossils and on occasion Native American objects such as arrow tips.
Venice Theatre, Venice Art Center, Venice Chorale and Venice Symphony all offer an array of training programs for young people as well as the possibility of performing as adults or, in the case of the theater, working behind the scenes in any of several capacities.
CITY TREASURES
To cover all these organizations and treasures as well as city business and local news is the No. 1 community newspaper in the state of Florida for cities with circulation of 4,000 to 13,000 for 24 years.
It’s a combination of journalists who care about the city and residents who appreciate the paper’s support of all that this city has to offer.
As the paper celebrates its 75 anniversary, it is working toward a potential 25th state award.
Many of these cultural and care-giving organizations might be found in similar-sized communities, Venice also has the distinction of being a John Nolen designed community from the 1920s when city planning was very much in vogue and left its mark on a number of especially fine cities and suburbs in the U.S.
Schools reflect the citizens who vote to improve them.
The Sarasota County system includes Pine View School for the Gifted which is annually ranked as one of the Top 10 schools for the gifted in the U.S.
Several high schools offer the International Baccalaureate program and all offer classes in the arts, befitting this culturally rich area.
As part of the Sarasota County school system, students can cross register to the State College of Florida and earn two yeas worth of college credits before graduation from high school.
Venice High School’s Rotary Futures program which was created at the suggestion of former Venice Gondolier Publisher Bob Vedder, has given millions of dollars in scholarship awards since its creation a decade ago.
APPRENTICESHIPS
In addition to its entertainment and volunteer opportunities, Venice Theatre is one of just three in the U.S. to offer the Theater Technical Apprentice Program which is sanctioned by the state department of education.
Graduates of the two-year program have the credentials to get a job on Broadway if that is their goal. Many earn this distinction before college and then major in some aspect of theater in college.
While residents enjoy so many cultural advantages, especially compared to countless other US cities of similar or even much larger size, Venice also is a handsome city with approximately 100 Northern Italian revival homes dating to the 1920s when that design was specified by the Nolen plan.
The city has a historical preservation board and areas of the city in which hoes must adhere to such Nolen considerations as roof type (barrel tile) and color (earth tones primarily) for example.
Adding to the city’s charm are the 1920-era street lights and within the past few years, hanging planters and larger potted palntings throughout the downtown area, all maintained by volunteers from Venice Area Beautification.
Some assistance comes from city workers in the case of watering the hanging plants and also in adding trees and bushes in such places as the median of Venice Avenue West and at Blaclock Park across from the city’s Cultural Campus.
How many cities have a cultural campus?
In Venice that consists of the Venice Library, Venice Art Center, Venice Community Center, and Venice Museum and Archives. Across the Street in Blalock Park is an arboretum and several specimen trees as well as a gazebo and variety of interesting sculptural works.
Private donations and countless hours of volunteer work support and maintain such things.
Venice High School is home to the Venice Performing Arts Center which was built with money coming equally from the Sarasota County School Board and the city of Venice in 2014.
Like the larger Van Wezel Performing Arts hall in Sarasota, VPAC is home to area musical groups but also is the host venue for a variety of traveling entertainment groups and shows.
NEW ARBORETUM
One of the newest additions to the city is the Venice Arboretum along the east side of the Intracoastal Waterway.
It too would not exist without volunteers and donations of residents who care.
Soon to be added to the Rollins Coakley Park which houses the Historic Venice Train Depot, will be a restored caboose housing the Venice Historical Society business office and records and the nearby Gunther Gebel-Williams statue in honor of that famous animal trainer’s Venice residence.
Coming in 2021 will be the Venice Circus Train Car Museum housed in a former Ringling Barnum and Bailey circus train car.
It will features exhibits honoring the old circus arena which was torn down in 2014; Clown College which was founded in Venice and operated here from 1968 until 1997 when it was closed because it had fulfilled its purpose of training more clowns for the various units of the Greatest Show on Earth.
Three separate areas of the museum will honor the circus with a replica of the Bunk in a Trunk room used by Peggy Williams, the first female graduate of Clown College who rose to the level of vice president of Feld Enterprises, owner of the circus.
A larger room honoring Chuck Sidlow, the youngest Clown College graduate and youngest Boss Clown of the Greatest Show on Earth and finally, a larger room honoring the world’s most famous animal trainer, Gunther Gebel-Williams who loved Venice as much as its residents loved him. He died in Venice on July 17, 2001.
That museum also has a strong connection to the Venice Gondolier because it was suggested by former Editor Doug Bolduc in 2001 and the first donation came from this paper.
The paper also has been instrumental in raising money for the city’s cultural institutions and various publishers have served on boards and chaired such events.
Employees of the newspaper have been active in Rotary, Sertoma, The Salvation Army, Venice Theatre, Venice Art Center and Venice Symphony, among others.
Venice is unique in its homage to the arts, its generosity in support of the arts and more, its historic John Nolen design, the strong support of a community newspaper that has long appreciated the city and its residents.
