"Venice Theatre: A History in Three Acts" was penned in 2013 by Yvonne T. Pinkerton, Maureen Holland and Mike Sullivan.
"Pinky," as Yvonne T. Pinkerton was known, was a theater volunteer longer than almost anyone, except possibly Jerry Becker.
Pinky started the education department and the program that led to the creation of the Loveland Follies. Troupe in a Trunk, Theatrefest, Silver Foxes and more. She was honored by the American Association of Community Theatres with its "National Spotlight Award in 2001. When she died on Christmas Day, 2020, "Pinky" had been a volunteer at the theater for 51 years.
Maureen Holland was hired in 1997 as an assistant to Murray Chase, the theater's Producing Executive Director. He was the theater's fourth full-time employee and she was the fifth. By the time she retired 11 years later as manager of marketing and publishing, the word "Little" had been removed from the theater's name and exterior signage.
Mike Sullivan, the history's third author, with a background in PR and writing, was the theater's volunteer dramaturge.
FULL OF VOLUNTEERS
"Volunteer" is a key word at Venice Theatre which has 1,500 volunteers, more than any other community theater in the United States. It is considered the second largest community theater in the U.S. (partly because of that) and also because of its budget which has been second to that of the Omaha Playhouse which is number one in the U.S. because the Omaha theater's budget is usually larger although last year, Venice Theatre's budget topped $4 million.
That Omaha is a city with 450,000 residents and Venice is considerably smaller with just over 20,000 city residents and some 50,000 in the greater Venice area, is an interesting statistic. The Omaha Theatre's volunteer base is nowhere near 1,500.
Volunteers carried the "Little" Theatre from its founding on Nov. 11, 1950, just four years after this paper began, until about the time it would leave its leaky hangar at Venice Airport and move into its present home, a former gymnasium for the old Kentucky Military Institute which closed its Venice Winter quarters in 1970 and permanently closed its Lyndon, Kentucky campus 2 years later.
The Venice Gondolier covered it all, from the first meeting of the theater's founders where "everybody wore shoes," according to an article in the paper, and first performance of "The Torch Bearers" just 30 days later. The paper also publicized the fact that for just $5 per year in those days, "those who want to act, usher, take tickets, clean out the place or whatever" could become theater guild members.
A large envelope from former Venice resident Beverly Biziewski of St. John in the Virgin Islands, included three clippings from the Venice Gondolier, circa February 1952, regarding the theater's production of "Claudia." The reviewer, whose name does not appear, said the Venice Little Theater at the opening cast night, net the challenge of light comedy and came off victorious. There also was a clipping to report that Mrs, Victor Biziewski who was outstanding as one of the sisters in the initial production of this season's 'Ladies in Retirement,' has the lead in Claudia. That article also lacked the name of the writer.
Also in the package was a somewhat faded black and white photo of the set on the stage in the old hangar at the airport, with folding chairs for the audience clearly visible.Beverly was identified as the lady in the middle onstage and the photo was stamped on the back by Ray G. Parker, photographer Venice, Florida.
FIRST PAID EMPLOYEE
By 1959, the Gondolier was growing in the post-war economy yet the theater was sill an all-volunteer operation and the old hangar's roof even leaked on the actors on stage when it rained. The theater's costumer, Joan Dillon, also an actress, was one who was rained on. She also would become one of the theater's first paid employees. Her husband Sam Dillon was managing editor of the Venice Gondolier in the late 50s until 1960
In 1961, the paper gave a negative review to the theater's production of "Howie." When two theater members wrote letters of complaint to the paper, then editor Pete Conover "promptly told them off," according to the theater's historians mentioned above. "And thus was an independent press protected and the US Constitution affirmed." That sentence may have been written by Pinkerton although no credit is given in the theater history.
Pinkerton had arrived in Venice with her family in 1959 from Winter Park where she also had been active in theater. She was president of the theater's guild when the Kentucky Military Institute vacated its buildings on Tampa Avenue. By 1976, she would be hired as the theaer's first paid manager, something she had been doing as a volunteer for several years.
The Little Theatre managed money for costumes and such but the building's conversion from a prep school gymnasium and the adjacent Orange Blossom Garage would cost $78,000 for its purchased plus another $225,000 for renovations in 1973. The three fundraisers included Dale Erhart, father of Jean, who would wed Tom Trammell some years later, arranged a mortgage for $100,000. Jean Erhart Trammell would eventually become another of the theater's many movers and shakers who have given, time, money and more to keep the theater on its ever-forward path to greatness in the world of community theater.
The first production in the new theater was "L'l Abner". Rehearsals and costume construction took place at the old leaky hangar while the old gymnasium floor was installed on the new stage in the theater's new home. The show opened on Nov. 9, 1973 with Joan Dillon as Mammy Yokum, Ticket prices had gone up to $2.75 and $3.25. Before the 2020 pandemic darkened the theater for several months and the theater began on-line productions and classes, tickets were nearly 10 times higher.
By 1980, Dillon, still the theater's head costumer, finally became a paid employee, yet she still performed.
LARGER SPACE
With the new larger space, theater programs grew and the theater became more of a community presence. Yet it would be 47 years old before its staff would reach the grand total of four when Murray Chase was hired as its executive artistic director. Holland came aboard in 1997, Attendance had grown yo 43,000, placing it second only to the Asolo Theatre in Sarasota, a regional professional company with some 500 seats. Attendance was ahead of the younger Florida Studio Theatre, the Golden Apple Dinner Theatre and The Players, the area's oldest community theater. The Players turned 90 in 2020 but currently is without a theater while raising money for a new facility at Lakewood Ranch.
In 1999 Sandi Davisson was hired as the theater's head of education and outreach, something else that Pinkerton, the full-time volunteer, had created and grown. Soon Venice would become the third community theater in the U.S. to offer a Theatre Technical Apprentice Program (TTAP) in conjunction with the state board of education. The program prepares its graduates for professional careers in theater. Graduates are considered ready to be hired as journeymen by any theater in the country. Some former TTAPpers now work at the theater. Others have gone on to earn college degrees in theater and jobs in many other places.
Seating had been increased to 356 with the addition of a three-row balcony and the 90-seat "black box" Pinkerton Theatre was created where the old garage had been.. That space would hold Theatre for Young People shows, occasional avant garde shows that might not fill the main theater, concerts and more.'Allan Kollar came aboard that year to upgrade systems, install computers, increase subscriptions and manage a new lobby bar.
The theater would lose Pinkerton and Kollar both in 2020 but both had left positive marks on the theater.
The theater's annual budget had grown to $460,000 by 1997. In November 2000, the Gondolier would promote a show with a name important to the newspaper, "Our Town." the name of the features section of the paper.
Just as Thornton Wilder told the story of the people in the fictional town of Grovers Corners back at the turn of the 20th century, this paper's Our Town section covers the people, organizations and interests that set Venice apart from other towns. Chase directed and Dillon was still the costume head at the theater. Over the years, the family theater has had several involved families. In "Our Town, four members of the Pokorney family were in the cast/
The theater became an active member of the American Association of Community Theatres, Chase would join its board and become one of its leaders even as the theater would enter and win state and regional competitions under the aegis of AACT. Its production of "Berthold Brecht's "The Good Woman of Setzwan" was a regional winner that did well at the national competition in Torrington Conn. in June 2003 despite one judge who had an admitted aversion to plays by Brecht.
In 2010, Venice Theatre hosted the AACT's International Theatre Festival for the first time. When it hosted the competition again 2014 and 2018, it was the only theater in the world to ever be a repeat host. The year 2014 was also the beginning of the fourth chapter of the theater's history book
Last year it would have been the first theater to host the international festival after just two years and was well on its way to becoming the permanent host. That festival normally draws some 12 theaters and countless theater fans from all over the world for a week-long theatrical festival. Venice Theatre provides food and lodging to the foreign theater troupes who each perform unique one-hour festival shows. Ticket sales, seminar fees and grants cover most expenses. Social events, educational offerings in addition to the productions which are critiqued by professionals although not judged for placement, make the festival a major production. The next one will be in June 2022.
In its eighth decade, with a staff of close to 30, a campus that includes three buildings, TTAP, the international festival and more, Venice Theatre has come a long way from that leaky hangar at the Venice Airport.
While the pandemic took a toll from March 2020 to the present, devoted staff, volunteers and donors never skipped a beat. Most classes were moved on line. Special small-scale, small-cast productions were offered to greatly reduced audiences yet donors such as Dr.William H. Jervey Jr., Gulf Coast Community Foundation, the Ehrhart Family Foundation, Giving Partner 36-hour Challenge Fund of Community Foundation of Sarasota County, Edmund and Elizabeth Campbell Education Fund, the Cousins Laning Arts and Cultural Fund of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Sarasota Board of County Commissioners, and Venice Theatre Guild, among others stepped up to enable the theater to continue as one of the Venice area's leading cultural institutions.
