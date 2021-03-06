If you think Venice is growing too fast these days, imagine what it was like in the year after it was incorporated as a town in 1926.
In “Venice, Journey From Horse and Chaise,” historian Janet Snyder Matthews cites a story in the local paper, the Venice News, reporting that the population went from 100 people to 4,000 in 12 months.
It dropped about as precipitously, as the Florida land boom was ending and the Great Depression wasn’t far off.
Recovering would take a long time, and would occur in stages, aided by four events, George E. Youngberg Sr., a former mayor, and W. Earl Aumann wrote in “Venice and the Venice Area.”
The first was the decision of the Kentucky Military Institute to make Venice its winter headquarters. The school’s cadets were only here a few months a year but they needed food and supplies, and when parents came to visit they would patronize local businesses.
Not a few cadets made the city their retirement home.
Second, Youngberg and Aumann wrote, was the establishment of the Venice Army Air Base, for pilot training during World War II. It brought an estimated 20,000 personnel to the area, some of whom also returned in retirement.
Third, according to the authors, was the development of South Venice in the 1950s. By 1950 the city’s population was still only 863, the Census showed, but four years later, a year after the first South Venice home was built, it was up to 2,207, according to a Venice Area Chamber of Commerce survey.
By 1961, 500 houses had been built in South Venice — and 667 in the city.
The final piece in the city’s recovery was persuading the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus to make Venice its base. It wasn’t a major change for the circus, which had been wintering in Sarasota, but it was a huge boost to the city.
The circus’ offices and Clown College were here full time, and each winter one of the traveling units returned, to add acts, work on its new show, get equipment repaired and costumes made and generally, take a break form the road.
Locals would be treated to a low-cost preview of the new show before the troupe went back on tour.
BOUNDARIES AND PEOPLE
The city has grown since then in two ways: by extending its boundaries and by people moving here.
John Nolen’s original, pre-Intracoastal Waterway plan for the city didn’t extend its eastern boundary very far.
The Edgewood District, east of the bypass and south of East Venice Avenue, was part of the plan but the area had to be annexed, according to Matthews.
Today the city’s eastern boundary is well out East Venice Avenue roughly to Auburn Road and includes Pinebrook South, developed in the late 1970s, as well as Sawgrass, dating to the 1990s, as well as communities being developed today.
Most of the growth has been northward, however, dating to the approval of the Waterford South community in the late 1980s. It set the stage for the development of what’s now known as North Venice.
Land has to be touching the city boundary to qualify for annexation. Waterford was a base that made expansion to the northeast possible.
Not that there wouldn’t be a fight over it.
The annexation in 2000 of the Henry Ranch, which would be developed as the Venetian Golf and River Club, was vehemently, and unsuccessfully, opposed by the Venice Taxpayers League, a watchdog group that disbanded years ago.
Today, opposition to annexation and development usually comes from the owners of neighboring properties concerned about compatibility.
Annexation of property along the city’s borders generally has to be contemplated by a joint planning agreement with the county before it can be applied for.
