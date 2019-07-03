PHOTO PROVIDED
Alice (nee Hughes) and Carl Gaites celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary June 27. They were married June 27, 1959 in Forest Park, Illinois, and have lived in Venice since 1933. They have two children: James in Arlington, Virginia, and Christine in Frederick, Maryland. Over 40 relatives and friends attended their celebration at the American Legion Post 159.
