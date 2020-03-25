Teddy Berg
Teddy Berg was born on May 6, 2006 and died on March 17, 2020.
Teddy was the constant companion and therapy dog of Skip Berg. There are too many people to be able to thank everyone, but a few must be mentioned. Dr. Molly Caldwell, Charlsie Covert and Hannah McCumber, at Venice Pines Veterinary Clinic, have all cared for Teddy over the last 12 years. In this day and age, it is amazing that there is such a continuity of staff at Venice Pines. It was due to their vast experience that Teddy was able to continue to live the last 18 months in relative harmony. Teddy was trained by Kim Gilchrist Owens and Teddy provided therapy for many years to autistic children at Venice Elementary and Laurel Nokomis schools. John Yurosko was kind enough to allow Teddy to swim in his pool for over 10 years. Skip and Teddy ate lunch at local restaurants most weekdays. Those showing much kindness to Teddy were Cassariano’s, Darrell’s and Venice Wine & Coffee. Teddy liked being greeted by Luca, Paulo, Tracy, Richard, Kathy and Barbara. Teddy loved Debbie very much, and, in turn, Debbie put up with his shedding and slobber. Ted came to the office every day and was the official greeter and credit analyst. He liked the attention given him by Bryan, Char, Cindy, Nancy, Nikki and Robin. They, too, put up with his slobber. Teddy was a farm dog, but he was not interested in knowing anything about fire ants or cows. When Skip would go through the pasture gate to do farm chores, Teddy would sit and wait at the gate for Skip to return. Now, Teddy has passed through a different gate, and he will be missed by all who knew him. Teddy’s favorite charity was the Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood, FL 34224, if someone would like to make a donation in Ted’s memory.
