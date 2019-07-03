By Judy Tilley

Venice Area Women’s College Club

At its last meeting of the season, members of the Venice Area Women’s College Club installed new officers for the coming year and honored a 30-year club member — Joan Appel who spoke about the club’s history. Although she still drives, Appel was given “Queen for a Day” treatment and driven to the meeting at Pelican Point Country Club.

The club’s new officers are: president Judy Tilly, vice president Bobbi Lincoln, treasurer Virginia Olsen, assistant treasurer Sandra Anderson and secretary Viriginia Mallon.

She has decided to discontinue her attendance due to other conflicts, but knows she is welcome to return at any time.

