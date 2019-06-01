Correction for Gear Up Florida article
In a May 22 story about Gear Up Florida, there was incorrect information. The Venice Lions Club donated funds to Gear Up Florida, a philanthropy of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity to benefit people with disabilities.
