The Lake Venice Women’s Golf Association invites all women golfers to join them in its “In The Pink” golf tournament at the Lake Venice Golf Club on Jan. 30.
The tournament benefits Dollars for Mammograms Inc., a no-cost mammogram program for individuals in the Charlotte and South Sarasota counties who cannot afford to pay for the procedure.
The tournament is open to all women golfers regardless of their or handicap. It starts at 7 a.m. with a breakfast of baked goods, continues with 18 holes of golf and concludes with lunch, prizes and raffles.
Cost is $50 for Lake Venice members and $60 for nonmembers. Sign-up sheets are in the ladies lockers room and Lake Venice Golf Club.
For more information, call Carol at 508-450-7869 or email her at cam0901@yahoo.com.
