Joyce and Edwin “Ted” Van Pelt celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Jan. 28. They were married in Salem, Missouri, on Jan. 28, 1949. Joyce is originally from St. Louis. They moved to Venice, Florida, with their four children, Martin, Van, Nanette and Christopher, in 1961.
