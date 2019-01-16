The P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter DU is hosting a Founders’ Day Luncheon on Jan. 19 at the Venice Golf and Country Club.
P.E.O. is a Philanthropic, Educational Organization that has been in existence since 1869. It has awarded more than 90,000 loans and grants and will be celebrating its sesquicentennial this month.
Doors open at 11 a.m. with lunch being served at noon.
All P.E.O. members who are visiting the area are welcome to attend.
For further information, contact Sue Good at 941-492-9721.
