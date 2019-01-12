Dean’s List status, which is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better on a 4-point scale, while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to Reagan Sullivan of Nokomis, Florida in the Fall 2018 semester.
