Ryan Duggins, Underwater Archaeology Supervisor at Florida Division of Historical Resources, will present a talk, “Sarasota’s Submerged Prehistory: Archaeology and Environmental Change on the Gulf Coast” Monday, Jan. 7 at the Manasota Beach Club (MBC).
The talk is part of the 31st annual Manasota Beach Club’s Monday Lecture Series.
Curious about the archeological excavations off Manasota Key during the past year?
Secretary of State Ken Detzner announced last winter that archaeological investigations located a 7,000-year-old Native American ancestral burial site in the Gulf of Mexico near Venice. He called the finding unprecedented. It is located on the continental shelf in offshore waters, preserved in what appears to have been a peat-bottomed freshwater pond thousands of years ago.
“Seeing a 7,000-year-old site that is so well-preserved in the Gulf of Mexico is awe inspiring,” Duggins said. “We are truly humbled by this experience. It is important to remember that this is a burial site and must be treated with the utmost respect.”
Dr. Paul Backhouse, Tribal Historic Preservation Officer, Seminole Tribe of Florida said, “We are happy to be working, shoulder to shoulder, with the Bureau of Archaeological Research and the residents of Manasota Key to identify a preservation plan that will allow the ancestors to continue to rest peacefully and without human disturbance for the next 7,000 years.”
The 2019 MBC speaker series is aimed at a general audience and will explore local historical archaeology research as it applies to important Florida Gulf Coast issues. Problems that challenge the coast include: population growth, pollution, habitat loss, increased water levels and climate change.
Historical archeology can provide a mirror to the past and a window to the future by providing historic and prehistoric baselines and rates of change, and offer more accurate forecasts that can assist in the mitigation of Gulf Coast change effectively.
The talk is part of a five-part series at the Manasota Beach Club, 7660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. The lunch and program package will be held from noon until 2 p.m. There is a $25 charge for the meal, plus tax. Reservations are required as space is limited.
For more information and reservations, call Manasota Beach Club at 941-474-2614. It is the Club’s 31st year in offering Monday lectures in January on environmental and historical preservation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.