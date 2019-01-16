The Tamiami Amateur Radio Club (TARC) will engage in a 24-hour communications contest from the North Jetty Park in Nokomis from 2 p.m. Jan. 26 to 2 p.m. Jan. 27.
The public is invited to visit with club members and to learn more about the amateur radio hobby during this event.
Club members will setup field portable amateur radio stations and attempt to make contact with as many other ham radio stations as possible during these 24 hours.
This semi-annual, nationwide event simulates emergency disaster communications when Internet and phone service has been disrupted. Hams gain valuable experience in operating from remote, field locations using generators, battery, and solar power sources.
TARC club members meet regularly on the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Coast Guard Auxiliary building at 1200 South Harbor Drive in Venice.
The public is welcome to attend. For more information, visit TamiamiaARC.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.