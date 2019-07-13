The Kendricks celebrate their 50th Anniversary

COURTESY PHOTO

Randy and Carol Kendrick, of Venice will celebrate their 50th anniversary on July 13. They were married in Englewood, Florida July 13, 1969. Carol Kendrick is the former Carol Frysinger of the (Frysinger triplets). She worked as a preschool teacher at the Venice YMCA. Randy Kendrick worked as a power delivery supervisor at Florida Power & Light in Venice.

