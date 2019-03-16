The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services contracts with All Faiths Food Bank to distribute free U.S. Department of Agriculture commodities. Eligible residents will receive nine to 12 free commodities.
Sarasota County distribution will be at the following sites; schedules are subject to change. Additional food assistance sites can be found at: AllFaithsFoodBank.org/foodfinder.
South Sarasota County• Englewood Helping Hand: Monday-Thursday 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood, FL 34223 941-474-5864;
• Salvation Army Venice: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-12 p.m. & 1-3 p.m., 1051 Albee Farm Rd, Venice, FL 34285, 941-484-6227;
• 7th Day Adventist Church: April 16, 4:30-6 p.m., 2375 S. Seaboard Ave., Venice, FL 34293, 941-447-7025;
• Good Shepherd: April 3 & 17, 10-11:30 a.m., 1115 Center Rd, Venice, FL 34292, 941-379-6333;
• Trinity Presbyterian Church: April 26, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 4365 State Road 776, Venice, FL 34293 941-492-6384;
• Laurel Civic Association: April 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 509 Collins Rd, Nokomis, FL 34275, 941-483-3338;
• Nokomis Park Comm Ctr: April 10 & 24, 9-10:30 a.m., 234 Nippino Trl, Nokomis, FL 34275, 941-379-6333;
• Face of Hope Foundation: April 22, 10 -11 a.m., 12765 S. Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287, 941-257-8495;
• Salvation Army North Port: Wednesdays (excluding holidays), 1-3 p.m., 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port, FL 34287, 941-240-5108;
• Salvation Army North Port: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays (excluding holidays), 9 a.m.-12 p.m. & 1-3 p.m., 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port, FL 34287, 941-240-5108;
• St. Nathaniel Episcopal Church: April 4 & 19, 10-11:30 a.m., 4200 S. Biscayne Dr., North Port, FL 34287, 941-426-2520;
DeSoto County• 7th Day Adventist Church: April 18, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 2865 SE Ami Dr, Arcadia, FL 34266, 941-379-6333.
Eligibility for USDA TEFAP food program is determined by household size and income.
People who receive food stamps are automatically eligible. Recipients must sign a declaration of need but no paperwork is necessary. For more information and to find other food assistance locations, call 941-379-6333 or visit: AllFaithsFoodBank.org.
