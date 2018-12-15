The University of South Florida is conducting focus groups to inform a scan of mental health services for children, youth, young adults and their families in Sarasota County. The groups will be conducted in different areas of the county during evenings and on weekends to help families and young people be able to participate. Participants will receive $25 in compensation to thank them for their time, according to a news release from Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness.
USF is recruiting parents and guardians of children and adolescents, teenagers 14-17 and young adults to participate.
Recruitment forms that include a permission to contact sheet that requests names, email and phone numbers are online in two separate formats: one is for teens ages 14-17, the other is for parents of youth ages 0-17 and young adults ages 18-24.
Completing and submitting the form does not obligate the respondents to participate. They will be contacted by a member of their evaluation team and will receive further information about participation, so that they can make an informed decision.
Parents or young adults can submit the forms themselves or, with their permission, they can email completed forms to René Anderson of the evaluation team at randers2@usf.edu. Minor children ages 14-17 who wish to participate must have their parent/guardians.
Recruitment forms can be found at https://files.constantcontact.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.