Madeline and Federico Mojica

Madeline and Federico Mojica

PHOTO PROVIDED

Dr. Ira E. Ross and Mrs. Annette Z.P. Ross are pleased to announce the wedding of their daughter Madeline A. Ross to Federico A. Mojica.

The wedding was held on Dec. 14, 2019 at the Walt Disney World Swan Resort in Orlando, Florida. Both Madeline and Federico met at Michigan State College of Law in East Lansing, Michigan and are attorneys practicing at the Law Office of Annette Z.P. Ross, PL in Venice, Florida.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load entries