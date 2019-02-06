The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice (BPWEV) organization is accepting applications through April 30 for $1,000 Adult Learner scholarships for the 2019 -2020 academic years.
Female applicants must reside in either Sarasota or Charlotte county. Adult Learners are those women pursuing advanced education or retraining in college or vocational schools. BPWEV scholarship applications, instructions and contact information will be accessible Jan. 15 online at www.BPWEV.org.
BPWEV is engaged in the national program “Joining Forces with Women Veterans and Military Spouses.” The program provides resources and online connections to veterans and military wives to assist in their successfully obtaining meaningful employment and a career of their interest.
BPWEV encourages women veterans and military spouses to apply.
