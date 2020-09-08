VENICE - The annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Patriots Park in Venice has been canceled because of COVID-19.
The organizer, Gene Sweeney, made the situation official in a statement released by the city Tuesday morning, saying he was making the announcement "with great sadness and disappointment."
He noted the guidelines of social distancing of at least 6 feet and a banning of large gatherings were the reasons for its cancellation.
"Please know that the 9/11 Monument (which includes a 2-ton steel beam from the World Trade Center wreckage) is there, all the time, and visitors are always welcome," Sweeney said in the news release. "Especially on this 19th anniversary of 9/11, we encourage you to visit and remember the many who were lost and the great many more who still mourn for them. And, let us all rededicate our lives to mindfulness and awareness so that we are never victims of such terror again."
The 9/11 Fallen Heroes Memorial has the engraved names of troops killed since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that began in New York City, the Pentagon and a flight which hijackers attempted to take over - but were thwarted and the jet crashed in Pennsylvania.
The memorial is at Patriots Park, 800 Venetia Bay Blvd. It can be seen online at http://bit.ly/1PhYxN4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.