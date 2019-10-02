Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business.
Daiquiri Deck annual Dash-Athon starts at 7 a.m. Sunday Nov. 24 at St. Armand’s Daiquiri Deck, 325 John Ringling Boulevard. Donations $50 to run, $40 non-runners, includes complimentary breakfast buffet and cocktails, limited spaces.
Proceeds benefit Sarasota in defense of animals. To register visit daiquirirdeck.com.
Give gift of life
OneBlood is holding a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9 outside Venice City Hall. The public and city employees are invited to donate the “gift of life” aboard the Big Red Bus.
All donors receive a free OneBlood T-shirt, keychain, Culver’s “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” custard coupon, a Beall’s extra 15% off coupon, a wellness checkup and snack. For appointments online visit www.oneblooddonor.org
Family fun with Emergency Services
Families invited to join Sarasota County Emergency Services for the annual fire prevention open house, a day of learning and fun for all ages. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Fire Station No. 5, 400 N. Beneva Road.
Attendees can watch fire demonstrations, there will be fire and rescue trucks, games, photo opportunities with county firefighters, the 911’s Red E. Fox and Terry Telephone, and so much more.
Since 1922, Fire Prevention Week takes place in early October, commemorating the Great Chicago Fire.
Cycling and learning local history
The next six-mile Historic Bicycle Tour around the island of Venice is on Tuesday, Nov. 19, led by Venice Museum & Archives staff and City Bicycle Pedestrian Coordinator Darlene Culpepper. Bring your bike and a helmet to City Hall at 10 a.m. and learn about the history of the city. Reservations to dculpepper@venicegov.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.