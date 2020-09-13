BRADENTON — The 2020 Summer Bridge program held by State College of Florida helped 16 recent high school graduates prepare for college "by giving them a jumpstart on their education."
In a news release, SCF said the 16 were a part of the College Reach-Out Program during the Summer Bridge - and they were able to complete two college courses, earning 3-6 college credits because of it.
The program, according to the news release, "exists to increase the number of low-income, educationally disadvantaged students who enroll in postsecondary education and increase the likelihood of their success once in college."
The college held the program online during the summer with the students receiving scholarships to cover tuition, books and supplies worth more than $1,000. They were also assisted with FAFSA paperwork by SCF CROP staff.
"All 16 Summer Bridge participants are planning to attend college, with 13 of the students enrolled at SCF this fall," the news release said. "As part of the program, college staff will check in with the students regularly to make sure they continue to make progress in their educational pursuits."
