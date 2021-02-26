VENICE — As the Venice Gondolier turns 75 in a few weeks, the city has announced its historic division has another batch of the publication uploaded online.
The Venice Division of Historical Resources has been working to take physical pages of the Venice Gondolier — that started publishing in March 1946 — and put them online for people wanting to search them.
It has already worked with a firm to put 1946-1967 on the internet. The city recently announced more work has been completed.
“The second batch of Venice Gondolier newspapers (1968-1975) is now uploaded and searchable on the Venice Museum’s branded site: https://veniceflmuseum.newspaperarchive.com/,” it said. “Along with the first batch of the Gondolier newspapers, now March 1946 through December 1975 is available to keyword search or browse by individual date. More editions will be added on until 2003 is reached (when the paper became published digitally).”
Curator and Collections Manager Jon Watch has been tasked with the work, along with World Archives, a digitizing firm.
“It consists of the relocation, organizing, microfilming, scanning and uploading of over 250 bound newspaper volumes,” the city said in a news release. “The branded newspaper website is accessible and free to the public through research appointments at the Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning Archives & Research Center, located at 224 Milan Ave. across from the Museum on Venice island. It will also be available for home viewing for an annual fee of $29.99.”
For more information, contact Watson at 941-716-7255 or archives@venicegov.com.
