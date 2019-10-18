NORTH VENICE — Since PGT Innovations started in 1980 as Vinyl Tech it has been an innovator and in today’s competitive world new technology is essential.
The company recently revealed the creation of its 24,500-square-foot iLab, an innovative extension of the business that serves as a product incubator and micro-factory.
Occupying an additional factory at 3440 Technology Drive in North Venice, it houses the iLab team who provide unique window and door solutions to customers with projects requiring new and inventive features, custom needs, or one-of-a-kind products.
Already the iLab has introduced a bi-fold door, a lift-and-slide door, and a pivot door to the marketplace. Designs and enhancements seen in these three doors incorporate the features most requested by homeowners. After their launch, these items were added to the product portfolio of WinDoor, PGTI luxury brand.
Departments within the iLab span from design engineering and code compliance to testing and the production factory. PGTI Vice President of Engineering Dean Ruark leads the iLab operations which include creating prototypes, developing initial product builds, and, if needed, assisting in setting up mass-production plans for products.
“The iLab by PGT Innovations is enabling the imagined, from concept to reality, and celebrates innovation, inspiration, and ideas,” PGT Innovations CEO and President Jeff Jackson said. “It supports their mission to manufacture highly engineered and technically advanced products to withstand some of the toughest weather conditions and revolutionize the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.”
PGT Innovations has grown steadily as a national leader in the premium window and door manufacturing category with three locations and has more than 2,800 employees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.