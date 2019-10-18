Debbie LaPinska

PGT Innovations Senior Vice President of Human Resources Debbie LaPinska explains how the innovative company is moving forward into new technology while standing in front of the new iLab 3-D printer.

 SUN PHOTO BY ROGER BUTTON

NORTH VENICE — Since PGT Innovations started in 1980 as Vinyl Tech it has been an innovator and in today’s competitive world new technology is essential.

The company recently revealed the creation of its 24,500-square-foot iLab, an innovative extension of the business that serves as a product incubator and micro-factory.

Occupying an additional factory at 3440 Technology Drive in North Venice, it houses the iLab team who provide unique window and door solutions to customers with projects requiring new and inventive features, custom needs, or one-of-a-kind products.

Already the iLab has introduced a bi-fold door, a lift-and-slide door, and a pivot door to the marketplace. Designs and enhancements seen in these three doors incorporate the features most requested by homeowners. After their launch, these items were added to the product portfolio of WinDoor, PGTI luxury brand.

Departments within the iLab span from design engineering and code compliance to testing and the production factory. PGTI Vice President of Engineering Dean Ruark leads the iLab operations which include creating prototypes, developing initial product builds, and, if needed, assisting in setting up mass-production plans for products.

“The iLab by PGT Innovations is enabling the imagined, from concept to reality, and celebrates innovation, inspiration, and ideas,” PGT Innovations CEO and President Jeff Jackson said. “It supports their mission to manufacture highly engineered and technically advanced products to withstand some of the toughest weather conditions and revolutionize the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.”

PGT Innovations has grown steadily as a national leader in the premium window and door manufacturing category with three locations and has more than 2,800 employees.

