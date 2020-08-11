On a regular basis, city of Venice staff members receive questions about the geographical and jurisdictional boundaries of our municipality.
The inquiries arrive in many forms. Questions sent to the City’s SeeClickFix portal may relate to road conditions, traffic signs or trash removal. Questions may be received concerning activities at beaches, parks and other public properties.
Sometimes citizens speak about the next local election and whom they may vote for, only to discover that they do not reside within the city limits and are not eligible to vote for local Venice candidates. A governmental structure that incorporates interlocal and overlapping jurisdictional elements can be confusing for citizens.
The state statutory provision allowing for annexation of properties and resultant changing geographical boundaries for cities adds additional complexity. Related questions from citizens reference levels of responsibility and authority between the city of Venice and Sarasota County.
Is this a good governmental structure? Why does it seem so complicated?
The interdependence on local-county government in terms of service delivery, resource allocation and communication cannot be overstated. The significance of the communication issue extends to regularly informing the public on key issues.
An educated and informed citizenry is a valued community quality. Understanding the working relationship between city and county benefits from a basic knowledge of statutory authority and intergovernmental operational agreements. Some of the relationship issues between city and county are borne in state statute.
As an example, for efficiency and expediency, the counties are the designated conduits for much of the state-level legislative and grant funding allocated for “local” use. The county’s distribution of funds to cities and towns is often influenced by the county’s own codified master plans.
A municipality’s funding pursuit may have a greater chance of success when the local request aligns with the county’s broader program strategy.
Operational protocols between cities and counties can be more individualized to suit the needs and capabilities of each locale. Sarasota County has separate working agreements with each of its four local government partners.
Venice enjoys a long-standing interlocal contract for the provision of maintenance and management services for its major parks and beaches. Under this agreement, the county expends more than $2 million annually to support service and oversight of Venice public beaches, the larger parks and recreational facilities, and the Venice Community Center.
Those services include the provision of lifeguards, sports field maintenance and general sports program scheduling and oversight. As these agreements contain specified expiration dates, city and county staff are collaborating to examine service levels and potential contract modifications for future years. Interlocal agreements like the parks contract are dependent on resource allocation by both parties and an effective working relationship. At all organizational levels, City and County staff collaborate to ensure cost-effective outcomes through these partnership agreements. The goal always is to establish service delivery systems that best serve the public interest.
Interlocal agreements are dynamic. As communities grow and conditions change, so too intergovernmental service delivery agreements may be updated to create new efficiencies and accommodate public expectations. In the past 10 years, through intergovernmental negotiations, Venice has assumed responsibility for several governmental functions formerly provided at the county level.
Historically, the county managed the permitting and oversight process for “structures over water;” that is, the construction and inspection of docks, piers and other structures that protrude into public water bodies.
Following considerable city and county staff review, it was determined that the bureaucratic process of reviewing permit applications and architectural plans, overseeing construction and managing subsequent inspections could be more efficient if managed locally. Accordingly, in 2012 the Venice City Council voted to assume responsibility for managing the permitting, construction and inspection of docks, piers and similar structures over water within city limits.
Venice has a legacy of geographical expansion of city boundaries through the process of annexation. As former county properties were incrementally incorporated into city limits, so too the city assumed the responsibility for providing the requisite municipal services such as police and fire protection, public works, trash removal, and utility services. This process continues today.
Based on a Joint Planning Agreement codified decades ago, Venice and Sarasota County policy-makers agreed that certain privately owned properties bordering the city and county jurisdictional boundaries might be suitable for annexation into city limits, at the prerogative of the individual property owners.
As a product of that agreement, the northeast section of Venice has experienced measurable annexation and land development. In each case, city and county staffs review annexation proposals to assess their potential impact on the city and county’s respective comprehensive land use plans. The JPA contains a limited number of additional county properties in the northeast section of the city.
The attractiveness to developers of marketing property with a Venice address suggest that the annexation process will continue.
