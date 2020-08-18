Florida is the third most populated state in the U.S. with a total population exceeding 21 million residents. In the past 10 years, the population has increased by 14.2%, and has increased by almost 6 million residents since 2000.
The state is comprised of 67 counties and 412 municipalities. The population size and number of local governmental entities necessitates a tiered-organizational government structure.
Sarasota County contains four municipalities: the cities of North Port, Sarasota and Venice and the town of Longboat Key, as well as unincorporated areas such as Nokomis, South Venice and Osprey.
Other larger Florida counties such as Palm Beach and Miami-Dade each contain more than 30 separate local governmental units.
Counties play a key role in providing support and continuity between state-level affairs and the local areas they represent. In the absence of a county governmental layer, for all local programs and projects that now benefit from a county-coordinated effort, all 412 municipal entities would have to deal individually and directly with state agencies; a prospect that would pose an overwhelming bureaucratic challenge
Home rule is the foundation of local government. It is a legislative enactment implemented in Florida in 1973.
The legislation empowers cities to self-govern; that is, it provides the authority for municipalities to make policy decisions that address the unique needs of the community. In the balance of power, state lawmakers address issues that affect all residents, such as establishing statewide water quality standards.
To the same extent, an effective balance of authority between cities and their county partners assigns authority to the county for issues with countywide implications, and leaves to the cities the decision-making authority for issues reflective of the uniqueness and character of the municipality and thereby best controlled at the local level of government.
In some cases, the cities may defer to county control based on a determination that countywide oversight provides an effective and efficient method of operation. Within the realm of activities not specifically declared the purview of state legislation, occasionally a city may determine that a particular county-managed governmental service or function can best serve its citizenry if it is locally controlled.
Such was the case when Venice assumed responsibility for management of structures over water, and more recently when the city determined to take control of the arborist function.
In these cases, city and county staffs collaborated to reassign the regulatory authority from the county to the city and also developed a sequential plan to ensure a seamless transition of responsibility and service delivery to the benefit of the public.
In October 2020, Venice will convert the city’s fire rescue service from its current contractual agreement with the county into the formal Venice Fire Department’s organizational structure.
This planned transition is the product of research to determine the most efficient and cost-effective method of delivering a critical public safety service to the public. Like other transitory events, city and county staffs have devised a method of converting the authority and oversight of the function to best serve the public interest.
The three-tiered system of government in Florida is an effective structure for the distribution of authority and responsibility. Positive tension among the tiers ensures that each component is constantly working to protect its capacity to best serve its respective constituency.
Public input is essential at all governmental levels. In the interest of protecting the integrity of a balanced and effective governmental structure, residents have a right and a duty to be informed about important policy decisions, and government representatives operate most effectively when they support the education of the public and encourage the expression of public opinion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.