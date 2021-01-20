VENICE — After Applebee’s of Venice exceeded its 2020 Toys for Tots goal, two of its managers had a permanent receipt of the effort printed.
On their legs.
In tattoo ink.
General manager Stacy Jones and kitchen manager Zach Roberts had the tattoos completed at Burning Lotus as a part of a push for their co-workers to help children needing Toys for Tots.
“We do it to encourage the team and raise money,” Roberts said. “It’s just a little pain for a little while. If that’s it, it’s a good way where we can help less fortunate kids.”
The tattoo, featuring the symbol for Venice along with the Toys for Tots logo on their legs, was a part of the goal that ended with about $4,200 raised locally for Toys for Tots.
Jones said they had an “aggressive” goal of $3,500 for the fundraiser.
“Last year was a tough year,” Jones said. “Normally we’re very involved with the community. When we had the opportunity to raise money for Toys for Tots, we decided to go all out and help.”
After COVID-19 nixed an annual fundraiser featuring Santa Claus, Jones and Roberts brainstormed a new fundraiser and a way to incentive the staff.
It’s not the first time Jones has had a tattoo completed for his own fundraising. After the staff raised more than $3,000 for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a nonprofit that helps fund cancer research, he had a tattoo of a lemon, palm tree, apple and a cancer research ribbon inked on his body. He also had a cookie added to his forearm after a local child raised money for cancer research by selling cookies at the eatery. That child, Kinsey, lost an eye to cancer. She also designed the tattoo for Jones.
So far, Jones has five tattoos.
The Toys for Tots ink is Roberts’ third tattoo. And he has no regrets.
“It doesn’t bother me at all,” he said.
The associates at Applebee’s of Venice completed the ink Jan. 8.
“The thing I love about these tattoos is they raise awareness raise awareness for these organizations,” Jones said, thanking co-workers, guests, friends and the community that helped with the Toys for Tots fundraising.
Applebee’s locations in Florida and Georgia took part in their 22nd annual campaign to raise funds for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.
The Venice location is owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises. Doherty also is responsible for Applebee’s in Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Naples, North Port, Punta Gorda and Sarasota, among about 140 others in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Georgia.
“Since its inception, Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises have raised $4.9 million through its Toys for Tots fundraising campaign to benefit local communities,” according to a news release.
