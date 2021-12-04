VENICE — Active nonprofit board members in the area can now apply to the Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s Winter Gulf Coast Board Institute.
The in-person program is for new and veteran nonprofit board members in the Gulf Coast region, and will have training experience on topics including fundamentals of nonprofit board governance.
It will take place over four consecutive Fridays throughout February at the Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s headquarters, 601 South Tamiami Trail, Venice.
“I’d be hard-pressed to identify a more important investment Gulf Coast can make in our community than ensuring strong board governance at our region’s nonprofits,” said Mark Pritchett, the president and CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation. “We encourage new and veteran board members to consider applying for this valuable training.”
Training will be led by BoardSource-certified consultants who are part of Gulf Coast’s Invest in Incredible nonprofit capacity-building initiative.
Participants will come from a variety of experiences and will be chosen through a competitive process.
The program trains the participants at no cost in exchange for their commitment to serve on current and future nonprofit boards.
Applicants must be currently active nonprofit board members to be considered. Due to high demand, applicants must also sign a commitment that they will attend all four days of training if selected.
The deadline for the applications is Sunday, Dec. 12.
Applications and more information about the program can be found at bit.ly/3odNKhW
