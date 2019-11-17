VENICE — Incoming Mayor Ron Feinsod attended the last regular meeting led by current Mayor John Holic on Tuesday, criticizing Holic for recommending the reappointment of two long standing members of the Planning Commission, chairman Barry Snyder and Shaun Graser.
“I find it disturbing that you choose to reappoint members who do not represent” the three newly elected council members, he said.
“This is a blatant attempt to tie the hands of the new council upon your expired term. This is clearly not appropriate. You are attempting to influence our (agenda) long after your term expires,” Feinsod said.
Reappointing two people “deeply involved” in the current revamp of the Land Development Regulations, he said, “will only make people think their views aren’t being heard. I urge you to respect the voice of the voters.”
The city Comprehensive Plan, a long range development plan for the city, and LDRs under review, which carry it out, cut in half the density allowed under previous rules, but Feinsod said he still has concerns and wants to investigate the LDRs further.
Former mayor Ed Martin was also on hand to speak against Holic’s reappointments.
“I think it would be a courtesy, and in keeping with respecting the electorate to not lock in these appointments for three additional years without participation of the new members,” Martin said.
Holic said he intended to reappoint two key members to another three-year term on the Planning Commission, for Snyder and Graser, whose terms end in February, because they’ve been involved in both land use documents for more than than five years. He felt their experience would be critical to finishing the project in a timely manner, without delays which could invite further law suits if not completed.
Normally those appointments would be placed in the consent agenda.
Holic asked the reappointment to be brought forth on Nov. 12, his last meeting as mayor, under “council discussion,” so the topic wasn’t buried.
“It’s extremely important to keep the continuity in this process,” Holic said. “We have one heck of a team on this right now. For government, we’re moving along at light speed. It’s a long road ahead to re-write the LDRs. The new mayor will have his hands full with what he has to learn and absorb. This will be one less thing to worry about.”
Holic said he intended to have the discussion about the reappointments with Feinsod last week but their meeting was cancelled at Feinsod’s request.
He reminded those at the dais it’s important to remember all the Commissioners serve at Council’s pleasure.
“It’s the mayor who submits names and council confirms those names. They are appointed by a vote of council and can be removed by a vote of council. So, to say, I’m preempting something is a very naive statement,” Holic said.
Council Member Charles Newsom said Snyder brings to the commission a unique set of skills having worked at the Inspector General’s Office at OMB at the federal level.
He said Graser is the kind of “slow growth” successful businessman whose been on the commission nine plus years that Feinsod would want on board.
“If you ever wanted someone more … dig in your heels slow growth, it’s Shaun Graser,” Newsom said. “He adds a great balance to the commission. I’ve always respected his opinion because he’s so passionate and because he loves the city so much. I believe it’s in our best interests to keep them on board.”
Besides, Newsom said, the next council, which convenes with three new members on Nov. 19, can always modify whatever comes out of the Planning Commission.
Council Member Jeanette Gates, who is term limiting out, agreed it’s about continuity.
“To me, this day here, our last day, was business as usual. We never kicked the can down the road, and today we took on the job and didn’t kick the can down the road. It is … what is good for the community,” Gates said. “There are enough checks and balances in this process.”
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler, arguably the most aligned politically with Feinsod, said she acknowledged the viewpoint that the new incoming council members have skills too, and are competent to make their own decision. Still, even she would vote for the same two reappointments, she said, whether the vote was taken today or in January.
“This is about the contributions of these two people and meshing the Comp Plan with the LDRs, going on five years now,” said Council Member Helen Moore. “It would be a tremendous disservice to throw others into this now, and to our community. It’s not inappropriate. It’s necessary.”
The reappointments passed unanimously 5-0.
Within a few days, former council member Deborah Anderson filed an ethics complain with the city over the reappointments, saying, among other things, that it violates a conduct code to be respectful and lacked integrity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.