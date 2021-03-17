SOUTH VENICE — Aldi officials confirmed they are set to open its new Venice store located at 1687 S. Tamiami Trail in April.
Matt Thon, Haines City division vice president of Aldi, said further details would be announced in coming weeks.
“All of our new stores, including the Venice location, offer a modern and convenient shopping experience with more room for customers’ favorite products and a focus on fresh items, including more robust produce, dairy and bakery sections,” Thon said.
The company offers the unique Aldi-exclusive brands focusing on private label items delivering top quality at an affordable price.
Of all the products they carry 90 percent are private label and have been tested in the Aldi Kitchen to ensure they meet or exceed the national brand quality standards.
One of the fastest-growing retailers in the nation, it is charting an aggressive growth course to become the third largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.
On average opening more than 100 new stores annually since 2014 in 18 countries worldwide.
There are other Aldi stores in Nokomis and North Port.
Currently, they are actively hiring for the new Venice location.
For details on job openings, visit the company’s website at careers.aldi.us.
