OSPREY — Bringing a modern concept in assisted living to South Sarasota County seniors is the purpose of Aravilla Independent Living.
It will be built on almost 10 acres at 1035 Old Venice Road adjoining the Palms at Casey Key community and the Seaside Springs Retirement Community currently developing infrastructure along Tamiami Trail across from the Shoppes at Casey Key.
Privately and locally owned with management living on site for full involvement in daily operations it will provide 24/7 licensed nursing.
Aravilla nurses will be on site around-the-clock and can arrange for individual physical, speech or occupational assistance within the community.
They will make healthy living a reality, regardless of residents age.
Personalized assistance and optional services will be delivered according to residents needs and desires providing a new ideal of living freely and independently. A resort-style environment with new dimensions of health facilities include a piano lounge and sports bar, outdoor pool with spa and a fitness center.
In assisted living, this could include a combination of fitness endeavors, walking, water exercise or sessions in the state-of-the-art fitness center.
Additionally, they will have activities to stimulate the brain and bring enjoyment. Personal services available include laundering to assistance with dressing and medication management.
Professional chefs will plan and prepare meals to menus inspired by the Mediterranean diet, known as the healthiest diet in the world. Special dietary requirements available and requests received for American staples, gluten-free options and down-home comfort favorites.
Assisted Living published rental prices start at $3,870 for a private room and board. Memory Care starts at $6,295 for private and $4,195 for semi-private with service included. Aravilla Clearwater is scheduled to open in the second half of 2020 and Aravilla Osprey in 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.