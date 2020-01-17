VENICE — Arbor Day was marked Friday with a four-hour event at Blalock Park in Venice.
Participants were able to look at different environmental lessons for working with trees and plants.
Trees were also given away to participants.
An upcoming column from Fran Valencic will feature more of the Friday events.
