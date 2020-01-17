Arbor Day

Tracy Ivey, demonstrating butterfly gardening, was one of a number of volunteers participating in Venice’s celebration of the state’s Arbor Day in West Blalock Park on Friday.

 PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC

VENICE — Arbor Day was marked Friday with a four-hour event at Blalock Park in Venice.

Participants were able to look at different environmental lessons for working with trees and plants.

Trees were also given away to participants.

An upcoming column from Fran Valencic will feature more of the Friday events.

