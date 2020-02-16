VENICE — Architectural Review Board members had a lot of suggestions after a presentation on the replacement for Fire Station 1 last month.
“Suggestions” might not be a strong enough term.
The station, facing Harbor Drive just south of West Venice Avenue, is in the city’s Venetian Theme District. That means it needs a certificate of architectural compliance for its exterior appearance to go forward.
It probably wouldn’t have gotten one last month, though the board did approve demolishing the existing station. SweetSparkman, the architects, were given a month to come back with a revised design, which they presented Thursday.
The board members wanted changes in the design to give the new station more continuity with City Hall, which it will actually be connected to by an addition that will house the Building Department.
They also had issues ranging from some light fixtures — they’ve been done away with — and colors and materials up to the location of grilles in front of columns.
In the original design they obscured the columns and arches on the east side of the building. The design has been tweaked so they’ll now surround the arches between the columns.
SweetSparkman also added some arches so they match up with the windows in the community room, which will be in the southeast corner of the building.
Board Member Bruce Weaver noted the room is the farthest part of the building from parking.
Todd Sweet said the overall project design calls for adding parking along Granada Avenue to the south and Harbor Drive, and Public Works Director said the installation of the parking lot at the Lord-Higel House will make another 30 spaces available.
Having addressed had their concerns addressed point by point, the board members voted unanimously to give the project the needed certificate.
“I appreciate the effort that you’ve made,” Board Member Jon Barrick told the SweetSparkman team. “I think it’s a far better project this time around.”
Clinch said that construction documents should be done in about two weeks and a guaranteed maximum price contract for the work is expected to be signed in April.
On that timetable, groundbreaking would be in May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.