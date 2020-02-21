VENICE — Draft changes to the city’s land-development regulations would expand the Architectural Review Board’s jurisdiction.
The board said thanks, but no thanks.
The ARB currently has design oversight over projects in the city’s Historic District and commercial development in the Venetian Theme District, almost entirely on the island.
There are other districts throughout the city that also have architectural controls. Enforcing them has been left up to the Planning Commission.
The city’s consultant recommended putting the ARB in charge of mixed-used districts — ones with residences and businesses — throughout the city.
“We really need to have one board looking at architectural standards,” Director of Development Services Jeff Shrum said.
But other than to pick up the mixed-used corridor along Tamiami Trail to the Circus Bridge, ARB members said at a joint meeting Wednesday, they weren’t interested.
They also didn’t want to take on oversight of the Seaboard industrial area east of the Intracoastal Waterway. Its transition to mixed uses will be slow and expensive and should conform to a broad vision but “add controls and the vision disappears,” ARB Member Bruce Weaver said.
Remaking Seaboard is also complicated by the fact that it’s a sort of patchwork of smaller properties not under common ownership, ARB Member Jeff Matthews said.
That can also be a strength, though, as several ARB members advocated for how diversity can make an area unique, enhancing its value.
The other major topic for discussion was the ARB’s guidelines, which Commission Chair Barry Snyder said are “not really, totally regulating.”
There’s a lot of “we’d like to see,” not “shall,” he said.
The draft guidelines put together by the city’s consultant would be stricter in many areas, such as by requiring that roofs be constructed from a choice of four types of tile and have at least two elements from a list of five options.
A property owner could propose a “design alternative” for a different type of material but couldn’t ask for a variance from the requirement of having at least two mandatory elements.
That may not have enough flexibility for some ARB members, but they’ll be discussing the guidelines at one of their own meetings, then conveying them to the Commission, perhaps in another joint session.
