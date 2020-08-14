VENICE — One of the original Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers’ houses in Venice is going to face the wrecking ball, to make way for a new house whose design has yet to be approved.
The Venice Architectural Review Board approved the demolition of the house at 233 Pensacola Road by a 4-2 vote Thursday, with one member absent.
Demolition requires a certificate of architectural compliance from the board because the house is in the city’s Historic District.
Built in 1926 or 1927, around the time the city was incorporated, the house isn’t on the National Register but is considered a “contributing structure” to the John Nolen Plan for the city, which is on the register.
The owners, John and Genice Sullivan, told the ARB that they bought the property with the intention of renovating it but after $300,000 in repairs much more work needs to be done.
Even then, John Sullivan said, the house would be “nonfunctioning” today.
Contractor Gregg Hassler, whom the Sullivans have hired to build a replacement house, said the existing one has structural problems that would make code compliance impossible.
“It just needs to go,” he said.
Board members and longtime residents Ruth Ann Dearybury and Jon Steketee are both contractors who have done restorations. They said that pulling one off depends on whether the property has been kept up.
This one hadn’t, Dearybury said. Steketee agreed, calling it a “money pit.”
“The property as it stands now doesn’t have any value,” he said, adding that while it was a shame to say so, “it needs to be demolished. It’s not in any condition to stay.”
Board Chair Mark Beebe, an architect, said he’s involved in the restoration of a well-maintained house but the owners have had to scale back the work because of the expense.
”We’d love to save every house but some are in better shape than others and it makes all the difference,” he said.
Bruce Weaver, a landscape contractor, acknowledged that the house is old but said it has been altered too many times to still be considered a historical asset.
Board members Jon Barrick and Ron Musselman were unpersuaded.
Barrick, who’s also an architect, lives in a historic house. He said it’s always possible to restore one and doing it is usually cheaper than building new.
Considering that along with the fact that the house has historic significance and isn’t in such a condition that it’s a threat to the community and it adds up to rejecting demolition.
“Once this building is demolished, it’s gone,” he said.
Musselman said that since the board decides on demolitions based on the cost of restoration, it needed to see estimates. Hassler said there weren’t any.
“I’d be embarrassed to tell them (the Sullivans) what it’s probably going to cost to bring it up to what it should be,” he said.
Resident Curt Whittaker also said the board needed to see numbers if it was going to consider a claim that restoration would cause economic distress.
There would be no protection for any historic property if the board is going to approve a demolition merely on testimony that “it’s time for it to go,” he said.
A property owner could try to get “demolition by time” by just letting a property go ignored, he said.
Barrick and Musselman voted against approving the demolition. Then they were joined by their colleagues in postponing until their next meeting whether to approve the plans for the Sullivans’ new house.
A major sticking point is the location of the garage.
In the Historic District it’s supposed to be behind the house “where the site permits,” the city code states. The Sullivans’ design places it slightly back from the front of the house.
They rejected putting it in the back even though there had been parking there previously for an office run from the home because it would have to be accessed by a city alley on the east side of the property.
They would have to back into the alley, John Sullivan said, and it sees quite a lot of traffic because of nearby offices and a Nolen Green park in the rear.
Jeff Boone, their attorney, said there’s also another safety factor in that homeless people sleep in the park.
The board members will consider revised plans at their Aug. 27 meeting.
