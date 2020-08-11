VENICE — City boards usually don’t meet when the City Council is on its summer break, but this isn’t a usual year.
The Council itself has met online to debate a masks ordinance in Venice, but last week reaffirmed that when its regular meetings resume Aug. 25 at least some members will be present in City Hall as planned, while others may not be.
But the Architectural Review Board will be the first to try out this “hybrid” system Aug. 13, when it meets to discuss the proposed demolition of a 1927 house in the historic district.
Attendance at meetings, whether by Council or board member, participant or member of the public, will be optional so long as an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis remains in effect. It has been extended through Aug. 31.
Council chambers are ready for business to resume in person, though.
Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson confirmed Friday that the Council dais has been configured to allow for social distancing as well as to enable everyone to see everyone else, whether in person or online. That was the plan before the Council went on break.
Agendas will continue to provide instructions for connecting to the meetings, which will still be viewable from the city’s website, VeniceGov.com, and the Zoom online platform.
The audience area of chambers has been modified for social distancing, reducing seating to about 38 seats, according to a news release.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask, but even with precautions in place “the City strongly encourages the public and staff to attend virtually, especially if you feel sick,” the release states.
The Council’s first hybrid meeting will be Aug. 25 and will include the second reading of an ordinance mandating the wearing of a mask in the city.
A motion to approve such an ordinance on an emergency basis failed Monday, so supporters are pursuing one through regular procedures. Approval will require four affirmative votes.
