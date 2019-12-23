VENICE — Is there an answer to the mystery of dead bobcats being found with plastic “collars” in North Port and Venice?
People have reported finding at least three dead bobcats in the North Port and Venice areas, all with what look like plastic collars around their necks.
Two of the people have taken pictures of the dead cats. The cause of death of any of the cats has not been determined.
Several residents believe they have it figured out, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission says their solution is “entirely possible.”
Tim Irvins, who lives in Venice Palms, said he believes the problem is drainpipe extensions that allow residents to extend their downspouts to drain water away from their homes.
The extensions can be found at any home improvement store. They have a rectangular end that attaches to the downspout, and the other end is round. They are 3 to 4 inches wide.
Small prey like rats, rabbits or squirrels might seek refuge in the extension pipes while being chased, Irvins said. The bobcats, in pursuit, become stuck.
While attempting to free themselves, they are breaking the plastic drain spouts - and the “collar” could remain around the animals’ necks.
The FWC said it hasn't confirmed Irvins’ theory.
“It is entirely possible for it to be the case that bobcats are getting their heads stuck in drainpipe extensions while attempting to capture prey,” FWC spokesperson Melody Kilborn said.
Irvins thinks that’s what’s happening, based on what his neighborhood.
“We had a lot of baby rabbits in the area,” Irvins said. “Suddenly they disappeared.”
He said a neighbor reported his extension pipes were ripped and torn “and spread over his lawn.” The pipes had large tooth marks in them, “so we knew it was not a contractor or maintenance person who destroyed them.”
Irvins said placing small pieces of screens over the ends of the extensions keep the smaller animals out.
“Bobcats aren’t going to go there if no small prey is hiding there,” he said.
