SARASOTA - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is defending a controversial sex sting amid accusations of entrapment, following the arrest of 23 men — and the suicide of a 62-year-old soon-to-be-grandfather — last month.
But new records analyzed by Florida Politics reveal the outrageous lengths the agency has been willing to go to try and convince law-abiding men to break the law to boost arrest totals in their “To Catch a Predator”-style undercover stings.
STORY: Family blames county for suicide of father.
In one example from a 2017 operation, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office spent two days trying to seduce a 20-year-old man who showed no interest in having sex with a child. Detectives, who posted an ad for an 18-year-old woman on Tinder, matched with the young man and proceeded to swap “getting-to-know-you” texts for more than an hour; only then did detectives tell the man he was chatting with a 14-year-old girl, not an 18-year-old.
Undercover detectives continued to try and talk about sex with the man the next day; he again rebuffed the attempts, but continued the small talk because he indicated he was bored. Detectives then sent unsolicited, flirty photos to the man; a tactic that violates best practices and ethical standards for this type of stings.
Florida Politics first reported Sunday how Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight employed questionable techniques in last month’s child predator sting, targeting lonely adults on adult websites, rather than possible predators who lurk on sites and apps more popular with teens. The operation, called Intercept VII, was the seventh edition of the stings, which typically produce grand press conferences but few prison sentences; it’s prompted most Florida sheriffs to shift sex crimes resources toward more impactful operations.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has also made a habit of destroying records related to the stings before they can be obtained by the public, a likely violation of Florida’s public records laws.
But the extensive chat log obtained by Florida Politics from the May 2017 sting was preserved because the 20-year-old man targeted by detectives happened to be an SCSO civilian employee.
STORY: Sheriff Tom Knight tells Venice Gondolier he won't apologize for Operation Intercept.
Even though the man never suggested meeting up with an underage child, never brought up sex during their two full days of online chats, and appeared to be a model employee, he was suspended by the sheriff’s office following the exchange. He said he was then pressured to resign to keep the episode private.
“The (deputies’) behavior is outrageous,” said Tampa criminal defense attorney Anthony Candela, who reviewed the chat logs at the request of Florida Politics. “If you have the cops trying to groom the individual, they probably aren’t going after a sex offender.
“If you live in Sarasota County, I’d want to know why my tax dollars are being wasted just for a news story … you want the sheriff combating real crime … that’s tens of thousands of dollars To (not) Catch a Predator.”
How deputies groom their prey
The chat log reveals detectives willing to dedicate hours trying to build the trust — and romantic interest — of a man who thinks he is talking to another adult, before informing the man that the woman showing him affection is actually four years younger than she had led him to believe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.