It really makes you wonder.
There’s a quote that states: “I fear the day that technology will surpass our human interaction. The world will have a generation of idiots.”
Well, maybe not idiots but a whole society less capable of using the wonderful language our forefathers have passed down to us.
A recent New Yorker cartoon showed a well-dressed executive standing at a cocktail party wearing a plastic cone around his neck, you know like those dogs wear to protect them from licking themselves.
He was telling his colleagues “It’s to keep me from looking down at my cellphone every minute.”
Maybe he’s improved communications with his immediate friends but he’s come off as being antisocial to those around him. The other night, in a restaurant, I looked over to another table and saw a mother and father and two kids hunched over their cell phones and iPads with their thumbs going a mile a minute.
They were deep in thought and action letting their food get cold and likely their relationships with each other as well. Evolution may, over several centuries. have mankind developing a couple of more thumbs on each hand.
We, in my mind, haven’t become “idiots” but we certainly haven’t improved our ability to use the English language especially putting words together effectively, painting interesting word pictures and telling compelling stories.
And it’s a wonderful language we have albeit reduced to 140 characters in Tweets and some people in texting submitting to lazy shortcuts like Lol (laugh out loud,) Btw (by the way,) and Ttyl (talk to you later) among others.
Frank Bruni of the New York Times wrote that we’re living in a world “…in which so many of us, entranced by the opportunity for instant expression and an immediate audience, post unformed thoughts, half baked wit or splenetic reactions before we can even count to three.”
Our texts are extemporaneous and our tweets aim to be clever but not thoughtful. A young friend envisions a group of buddies taking a road trip to the Grand Canyon.
Instead of enjoying the moment-the sheer beauty, the majestic views, the pleasure of being together-they take pictures and post them on Facebook and Instagram in hopes of receiving social gratification through “likes and comments.”
Bruni thinks there is another factor in texts and tweets saying that “this happens in part because the exchanges are disembodied: We don’t have to face whoever we’re lashing out at. Their timbre conforms to their tempo. They are both coarse.” Maybe it’s not the social media at all…it’s really the anti-social media… a case of one-upsmanship.
Whatever happened to the great writers like Hemingway or Fitzgerald. They’d be turning over in their graves knowing that “tweets” so limit expression and that texts are often contrived standing up (however, Hemingway did most of his writing standing at a typewriter but did not have conform to a time limit.)
We need to be communicating with metaphorical language which takes a little time to construct and perceive. We also need to take our time to be sure that we’re doing the right thing. Being spontaneous is fine for putting out fires, but just how do we appear to the other person.
A few hints for high tech communications. First, think out what your purpose is in the text or tweet. Will it help straighten things out or just confuse the situation and how will the others react. Try to make your words useful.
Try to motivate, inspire and direct. And, also, don’t feel that you have to get the last word…know when a series of texts have lasted out their purpose.
The best rule however is to obey your mother when she said to “think before you speak.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.