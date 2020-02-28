VENICE - As coronavirus rocks U.S. stock markets and worry some American citizens, officials are trying to get a grip on the ailment and what it may ultimately mean.
As of Thursday, there were more than a dozen confirmed cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was mainly in California but there were also cases in Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts, Washington and Wisconsin.
There have been no deaths reported thus far in the U.S. from COVID-19.
Flights from China are being directed to 11 international airports across the U.S. where customs and border control and the CDC are conducting screening, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a news conference Thursday.
“None of those airports are in Florida,” he said.
People returning from the Hubei province after Feb. 3 will have a mandatory 14-day isolation period at a federal facility. People returning from other regions of China after Feb. 3 will receive an initial health screening and, if healthy, can continue to their destination, DeSantis said.
As of Thursday, there were more than 82,000 confirmed cases worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. More than 2,700 people have died from the virus.
As of Thursday, there are no positive cases in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Health.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation, we’re carefully monitoring in conjunction with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services,” DeSantis said. “Our response will evolve based upon updated information and guidance from our nation’s top experts.”
DeSantis said the state wanted to be prepared from the beginning of January.
"As of right now, given that we’ve had no infections, the CDC considers us to be at a low risk, but that doesn’t mean you don’t want to plan for any potential transmissions.”
Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees said the immediate health risk for COVID-19 in the United States is low.
“Preparing for these situations is something we do everyday in public health,” he said.
The mortality rate for COVID-19 is about 2%, Rivkees said, with mild illness about 80% of the time. About 15% of people will have "severe illness."
“Most individuals who will have COVID-19 can be cared for at home,” he said.
There is no vaccine yet and it will be more than a year before one is ready for use, Rivkees said.
Area reactions
Sarasota County Schools is creating a plan for its schools in collaboration with the CDC, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Florida Department of Education, the school district posted to its Facebook page Wednesday.
The CDC have established infection control protocols for the virus, according to Venice Regional Bayfront Health spokesperson Julie Beatty.
“Our team members follow those screening guidelines for symptoms and risk factors just as we do for other types of infectious diseases,” she said. “We will remain vigilant and want our community to know that we are ready to provide such care if necessary.”
Travel
The Punta Gorda Airport has only domestic flights, while the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport has a seasonal, direct flight from Toronto.
The airport also has clientele from Canada and parts of Europe, including Paris, France; Frankfurt, Germany; and Munich, Germany.
Other international passengers would first go through major international hubs, said SRQ CEO Rick Piccolo.
“There would be no scenario I can imagine where SRQ would need to be a screening location,” Piccolo said. However, if the virus expands, the airport will take direction from the CDC and state health departments.
SRQ’s janitorial staff have been wiping down handrails, doorknobs and other areas with a disinfecting solution as a precaution.
“At the same time, the CDC estimates that 16,000 to 41,000 people have died from the flu between October 2019 and Feb. 15,” Piccolo said. “So I think we need to remind people that they need to be vigilant and proactive in exercising good personal hygiene, however there is not a reason to panic.”
Port Tampa Bay staff are monitoring the virus and working with the CDC and the U.S. Coast Guard for guidance, said the port’s director of communications Lisa Wolf-Chason.
The nearby port houses eight vessels from six cruise lines: Carnival, Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Holland America Line, Norwegian Cruise Line and MSC Cruises. Roughly 25 cruise ships were set to depart from the port in February.
The Cruise Lines International Association, which makes up 95% of the cruise industry, has established some preventative measures back in January, such as denying boarding to all people who have traveled from or visited China or been in contact with people who have been suspected or diagnosed of COVID-19 within 14 days of embarking.
CLIA members also will conduct preboarding screenings to implement these prevention measures.
The symptoms
Confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease have reported fever, cough and shortness of breath. These symptoms can range from mild to severe, and can sometimes result in death.
Symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure to the disease, the CDC states. If you have been in China within the past two weeks and develop symptoms, call your doctor.
How does it spread?
The virus is thought to mainly spread from person-to-person, whether between people who are in close contact with one another or from an infected person coughing or sneezing.
The flu, which has infected more than 20 million people this year, can make COVID-19 spread easier, causing people to cough and sneeze more often.
“Make sure you are protected against the flu,” Rivkees said. “You are much more likely to get the flu than COVID-19. The symptoms can be similar.”
People can also contract COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily in China, whereas in the United States, spread from person-to-person has occurred only among a few close contacts, the CDC reported.
How to prevent it
Rivkees suggests washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds after going to any public place, making sure you have your flu shot and staying home when feeling ill.
If you do cough or sneeze, cover it with a tissue and throw that tissue in the trash. Also, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects.
People who are well should not wear a face mask, the CDC says. Face masks should be used by people who show symptoms of the disease to help prevent the spread of it to others.
