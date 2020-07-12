At the impressive funeral ceremony for President George H. W. Bush, a eulogist said that Mr. Bush often spoke like “Mr. Rogers impersonating John Wayne.”
What a thought, but don’t we sometimes take on the coloration of other people to escape from our own personalities? Dana Carvey did wonderful impressions of George H. W. Bush and eventually became a friend of the president.
Wouldn’t it be an honor for someone to do impressions of you?
Most of us get typecast in categories by those who know us but also by signals we give off to those we’ve just met. You may secretly be thought of as the “car guy,” as the woman who bakes so well or as the good guy who’s always gregarious and happy. Or, negatively, as the grumpy old man who always sneers, the gossipy one nobody trusts or the flim-flam man who’s always up to no good.
No one likes to be stereotyped as a one-dimensional individual…”Oh, that’s the retired doctor who is willing to discuss my malady,” “She’s the artist who flaunts creativity” or “It’s impossible to talk about anything but politics with him.”
We all have more facets and talents than are given credit for. The result of individuals not breaking out of the way they are perceived leaves us with segmentation which is misleading and some social scientists believe it leads to loneliness in some people.
While the internet, and especially the social media, was intended to bring us all together, it affects some people with being left out. There have been some implications that media like Facebook create envy which results in lost friendships.
There’s little doubt the way in which we communicate through the electronic means is so immediate and depersonalized that it doesn’t encourage long-standing relationships.
Arthur Brooks is the president of the American Enterprise Institute and claims that “loneliness is tearing America apart,” that when people have a hole in their heart they tend to pick up bad ideological habits like bitterness and angry politics.
Ben Sasse, Republican senator from Nebraska, says that “loneliness is killing us” citing, among other things that suicides and drug overdose deaths are skyrocketing in America. This year, 45,000 people will take their lives and 70,000 will die from drugs. Rising rates of loneliness were published in the journal International Psychogeriatrics (an interesting name for an academic journal) and showed that loneliness peaked for people in three periods-their late-20’s, in their mid-50’s and their late-80’s.
Make sense to you?
Neighborhoods have always been good incubators of unity and shared interests and many of us trace friendships back to those days, yet, with the pace of life today, very few of those friendships seem to develop now.
It’s amazing how tight a neighborhood could onetime be. In a motivational speech before 1,500 pharmaceutical sales people, Colin Powell mused about his neighborhood in the Bronx, New York growing up saying that he and his young friends never got in trouble because there were always a dozen or more mothers and aunts of his friends leaning out of windows watching what was going on. It is the care and power of a neighborhood in action.
It’s hard to imagine anyone lonely in Southwest Florida however. Think of all of the clubs and organizations you can join; for gardening, charitable affairs, the arts, the performing arts, photography, historical affairs and on we go. Or you can volunteer for feeding the homeless, clothing youth, mentoring children or staffing at the library or a community center.
And, for those inclined, join a church and live and love in a community of faith.
For most of us, if we energize our personality, communicate clearly and are interested- and interesting- we could occupy our minds and develop friendships.
